AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LG poll results: JI holds protest outside ECP office

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi staged a protest demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sindh office Saturday, demanding of the commission to announce results of the local government elections in Karachi, hold the polls in the remaining union councils and decide the cases pending before it in connection with post-poll rigging.

A large number of chairmen and vice-chairmen-elect, party workers and political activists gathered outside the office of the commission in order to record their protest over the illogical delay.

Protesters carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the delay in completion of electoral process and rigging attempts. The protest sit-in initiated in the evening and continued till night.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in his address said unfortunately all the so called mainstream political parties avoid local government setup and their behavior depict that the leaderships of dynastic and fascist parties are afraid of the local government setup better known as the nurseries of democracy.

He held the mindset responsible for delay in the local government polls in Karachi and said that the elections were delayed at least thrice under one pretext or another in order to keep Karachiites deprived of their due rights.

He continued that Karachiites made the JI the city’s number one party both in terms of popular votes and union councils, whereas Karachiites rejected the flag bearers of hatred and divide and smashed the dreams of PPP to lead the city.

The JI leader said that the fascist elements in the government were trying their level best to delay the electoral process so as to manipulate the results. However, he vowed, that the JI and Karachiites will safeguard their mandate at every cost.

He further said the JI doesn’t want to adopt any extreme route but the government needs to know that the JI has the capability to do so.

He also warned the ECP of the train march to Islamabad and a massive sit-in outside the ECP head office, if the commission fails to discharge its constitutional obligations. In his response to reported comments of some ECP members, he asked them to fulfill their duties if they want the JI to avoid course of agitation.

“What is the fault of Karachi? Why didn’t the ECP announce results of the local government polls even after passage of 26 days to the elections,” he asked while addressing to the commission.

Talking about the future of the city, he said that the JI voices the inspirations of Karachiites and represents all segments of the society. He said that the JI will take care of the entire city by taking all political and social quarters onboard.

JI leaders Osama Razi, Munem Zaffar, Saifuddin, Junaid Mukati and others also addressed the protesters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECP Hafiz Naeemur Rehman JI protests LG poll LG poll results

Comments

1000 characters

LG poll results: JI holds protest outside ECP office

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Acquittal plea rejected in sedition case: Court fixes 27th as date for Gill’s indictment

PM orders probe

Mob storms police station, lynches man

Read more stories