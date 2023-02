KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country on Sunday.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” it said

Over the past 24 hours, Dir received 13mm of rain as cold and dry weather gripped most of the country.

Minimum temperature was recorded in Leh and Kalam -10 Celsius each, Gupis -6, Parachinar and Malam Jabba -5 each, Dir and Astore -4 each, and Bagrote -3.

