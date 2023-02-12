Governor hopeful of economic stability soon

LAHORE: The Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, called on Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, at Governor House here Saturday and apart from issues of mutual interest, discussed measures regarding providing relief to the people.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that the welfare of the people and providing maximum relief to them is the top priority of the government. He said that the role of local government department in providing basic facilities to citizens is very important.

He asked the Minister for Local Government to increase the sales points of flour keeping in mind the problems being faced by the public. He said that the country is passing through difficult times, but, Insha Allah, there will be stability in the economy and other sectors very soon.

