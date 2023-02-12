HBL PSL-8: TikTok returns as entertainment partner

KARACHI: After a hugely successful HBL PSL 7, having achieved more than 2.5 billion views, TikTok has returned for another year as the Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8.

The world’s most loved entertainment platform has partnered with the world’s most sought-after T20 league to bring the cricket community in Pakistan together again to engage with the tournament and their favourite cricketers like never before.

During the HBL PSL 8 that will be staged in Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, the TikTok community will get the opportunity to engage with and generate content on the platform that now has more than one billion people across the globe.

The month-long (34-match) festival of cricket will begin at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, 13 February, and end at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the 19 March final.

The two-season long partnership between the PCB and TikTok - now in its second year - has allowed fans to celebrate the tournament’s unforgettable moments together on the platform. With everything from pre and post match content and highlights, to cricket-related challenges, TikTok has become a home for the spirit and passion of the HBL PSL fan base that has been an integral reason for the league’s success and growth over the course of the last seven seasons.

This partnership continues to cement TikTok’s position as the perfect platform for cricket fandom in Pakistan, with the last collaboration with the HBL PSL 7 racking up an incredible 2.5 billion views and 2.3 million video creations on the platform, using the hashtag #KhelegaPakistan.

This is proof that Pakistan fans love cricket content on the platform, and create great content while also participating in fun-filled challenges. This year’s partnership promises to be even bigger and better as the platform gears up for an exciting month of thrilling content under the hashtags #HoJaJazbaati and #SabSitarayHumaray.

Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations and Marketing, Pakistan at TikTok said that as the official Entertainment Partner of the HBL PSL 8, we are excited to bring the spirit and passion of this great tournament to our TikTok community for another season.

TikTok has become a vibrant hub of sports content in the last two years. It nurtures incredible, never-before-seen sporting content, while enabling creators to relive and remix some of the best moments in sports.

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi said: “We’re happy to have TikTok on board as our official Entertainment Partner for a second year running. Following the success of last year’s collaboration, this year this partnership will help reach an even larger audience and engage more authentically with a very interactive and diverse online community that has backed the league from the onset, helping it become one of the most popular and sought after T20 leagues in the world.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023