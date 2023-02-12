AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Customs collector apprised of hindrances in Pak-Afghan trade

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Collector Customs Appraisement, Ashfaq Ahmad was apprised about hindrances faced by businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade.

The briefing was given by a delegation of businessmen which called on him at his office under the leadership of Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, President Frontier Customs Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

Senior Vice President PAJCCI, Khalid Shezad and office bearers of Frontier Customs Agents Association including Vice President Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, General Secretary, Mian Waheed Shah Bacha and Executive Member, Haji Muhammad Azeem accompanied, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi.

The delegation members welcomed Ashfaq Ahmad over assuming the charge and expressed the hope that he will work with mutual coordination of stakeholders of Pak-Afghan commerce and trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi informed Collector Customs about the problems being faced by businessmen at different Custom Stations at Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angoor Ada, Aza Khel, Peshawar Dry and Airport.

Zia gave a detailed briefing about issues causing hindrances in trade at these custom stations and dry ports. He said Pakistan Railways is not made operational at Aza Khel dry port for the last 15 years as a result of which export from Peshawar through railway is completely stopped.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi who is also Member of Advisory Committee of Pakistan Railways said the Azakhel dry port was inaugurated with a great pomp and show around three years ago and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced utilization of the facility for transportation of import and export goods between Peshawar and Karachi through train.

Talking to the delegation members, Collector Customs held out assurance of resolution of problems being faced by the business community on priority basis. He also informed that a letter has also been sent to the Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) about issues pertaining to businessmen at Azakhel Dry port.

He thanked the delegation members and reiterated his assurance of giving due consideration to resolution of problems causing impediments in Pak-Afghan trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Trade Pak Afghan trade business community PAJCCI Ziaul Haq Sarhadi

Comments

1000 characters

Customs collector apprised of hindrances in Pak-Afghan trade

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Acquittal plea rejected in sedition case: Court fixes 27th as date for Gill’s indictment

PM orders probe

Mob storms police station, lynches man

Read more stories