Customs collector apprised of hindrances in Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Collector Customs Appraisement, Ashfaq Ahmad was apprised about hindrances faced by businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade.

The briefing was given by a delegation of businessmen which called on him at his office under the leadership of Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, President Frontier Customs Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

Senior Vice President PAJCCI, Khalid Shezad and office bearers of Frontier Customs Agents Association including Vice President Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, General Secretary, Mian Waheed Shah Bacha and Executive Member, Haji Muhammad Azeem accompanied, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi.

The delegation members welcomed Ashfaq Ahmad over assuming the charge and expressed the hope that he will work with mutual coordination of stakeholders of Pak-Afghan commerce and trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi informed Collector Customs about the problems being faced by businessmen at different Custom Stations at Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angoor Ada, Aza Khel, Peshawar Dry and Airport.

Zia gave a detailed briefing about issues causing hindrances in trade at these custom stations and dry ports. He said Pakistan Railways is not made operational at Aza Khel dry port for the last 15 years as a result of which export from Peshawar through railway is completely stopped.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi who is also Member of Advisory Committee of Pakistan Railways said the Azakhel dry port was inaugurated with a great pomp and show around three years ago and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced utilization of the facility for transportation of import and export goods between Peshawar and Karachi through train.

Talking to the delegation members, Collector Customs held out assurance of resolution of problems being faced by the business community on priority basis. He also informed that a letter has also been sent to the Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) about issues pertaining to businessmen at Azakhel Dry port.

He thanked the delegation members and reiterated his assurance of giving due consideration to resolution of problems causing impediments in Pak-Afghan trade.

