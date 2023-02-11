Weekly SPI up 0.17pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended February 9, 2023, recorded an increase of 0.17 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including potatoes (7.15 percent), chicken (6.94 percent), bananas (6.53 percent), rice basmati broken (3.80 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (2.71 percent), cooking oil 5 kg (2.60 percent), maash (2.42 percent) and non-food items LPG (3.06 percent) and cigarettes (2.25 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 34.83 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (507.98 percent), chicken (93.21 percent), diesel (81.41 percent), eggs (79.19 percent), rice basmati broken (68.92 percent), petrol (68.77 percent), rice irri-6/9 (68.26 percent), moong (66.30 percent), tea Lipton (63.92 percent), bananas (61.88 percent), pulse gram (56.80 percent), bread (50.66 percent), LPG (50.41 percent), maash (50.25 percent) and salt powdered (46.46 percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (57.76 percent), chillies powdered (12.43 percent) and electricity for Q1 (12.31 percent). The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 228.17 points against 227.79 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.87 percent) items increased, five (9.80 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 decreased by 0.06 percent while it increased for Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 consumption group increased by 0.02 percent, 0.10 percent, 0.14 percent and 0.22 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous, include potatoes (7.15 percent), chicken (6.94 percent), bananas (6.53 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (5.67 percent), rice basmati broken (3.80 percent), rice irri-6/9 (3.64 percent), LPG (3.06 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (2.71 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (2.60 percent), pulse mash (2.42 percent), cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each (2.25 percent), garlic (2.20 percent), moong (2.20 percent), mustard oil (2.20 percent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (1.88 percent), pulse gram (1.87 percent), curd (1.83 percent), tea prepared (1.77 percent), milk fresh (1.52 percent), match box (1.47 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.39 percent), bread plain (1.25 percent), masoor (1.23 percent), energy saver Philips (0.79 percent), salt powdered (0.65 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.60 percent), cooked daal (0.52 percent), gur (0.31 percent), and cooked beef (0.09 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included onions (9.83 percent), tomatoes (5.40 percent), eggs (3.40 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.71 percent) and sugar (0.31 percent).

The commodities, prices of which, remained unchanged included beef with bone, mutton, chilies powder National, tea Lipton Yellow Label, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges, and toilet soap.

