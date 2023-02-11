AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Weekly SPI up 0.17pc

Tahir Amin Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended February 9, 2023, recorded an increase of 0.17 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including potatoes (7.15 percent), chicken (6.94 percent), bananas (6.53 percent), rice basmati broken (3.80 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (2.71 percent), cooking oil 5 kg (2.60 percent), maash (2.42 percent) and non-food items LPG (3.06 percent) and cigarettes (2.25 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 34.83 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (507.98 percent), chicken (93.21 percent), diesel (81.41 percent), eggs (79.19 percent), rice basmati broken (68.92 percent), petrol (68.77 percent), rice irri-6/9 (68.26 percent), moong (66.30 percent), tea Lipton (63.92 percent), bananas (61.88 percent), pulse gram (56.80 percent), bread (50.66 percent), LPG (50.41 percent), maash (50.25 percent) and salt powdered (46.46 percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (57.76 percent), chillies powdered (12.43 percent) and electricity for Q1 (12.31 percent). The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 228.17 points against 227.79 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.87 percent) items increased, five (9.80 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 decreased by 0.06 percent while it increased for Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 consumption group increased by 0.02 percent, 0.10 percent, 0.14 percent and 0.22 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous, include potatoes (7.15 percent), chicken (6.94 percent), bananas (6.53 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (5.67 percent), rice basmati broken (3.80 percent), rice irri-6/9 (3.64 percent), LPG (3.06 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (2.71 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (2.60 percent), pulse mash (2.42 percent), cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each (2.25 percent), garlic (2.20 percent), moong (2.20 percent), mustard oil (2.20 percent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (1.88 percent), pulse gram (1.87 percent), curd (1.83 percent), tea prepared (1.77 percent), milk fresh (1.52 percent), match box (1.47 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.39 percent), bread plain (1.25 percent), masoor (1.23 percent), energy saver Philips (0.79 percent), salt powdered (0.65 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.60 percent), cooked daal (0.52 percent), gur (0.31 percent), and cooked beef (0.09 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included onions (9.83 percent), tomatoes (5.40 percent), eggs (3.40 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.71 percent) and sugar (0.31 percent).

The commodities, prices of which, remained unchanged included beef with bone, mutton, chilies powder National, tea Lipton Yellow Label, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges, and toilet soap.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation PBS Sensitive Price Indicator SPI rice prices prices of food items chicken prices vegetables prices cooking oil prices SPI inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Weekly SPI up 0.17pc

Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

IMF grudgingly agrees to 45pc power subsidy slash

Gas tariffs to be raised for consumers of SNGPL, SSGC

Punjab: LHC orders ECP to hold elections within 90 days

DAP fertilizer price once again crosses Rs10,000 level

PM not satisfied with NEECA’s performance

Increase in price of Paracetamol okayed

‘AMAN-23’ begins

Unregistered Tier-1 retailers asked to integrate with POS

Govt’s ‘attached bodies’: Finance Div seeks prior vetting of rules

Read more stories