Engro added to MSCI FM Pakistan Index

KARACHI: In its latest Quarterly Index Review (QIR), the MSCI has announced changes in the constituents of its global indices, which will be effective from February 28, 2023.

OGDC has retained its position in the MSCI FM Pakistan index whereas LUCK has been transferred to the MSCI FM Pakistan Small Cap Index. In addition, Engro has been added to the MSCI FM Pakistan Index.

Pakistan’s weight in the MSCI FM Index is at 0.68 percent.

The MSCI also announced other changes in the MSCI Small Cap index whereby SEARL has been deleted from the index.

Small index stocks include HUBC, LUCK, SYS, FFC, UBL, MCB, MTL, TRG, MARI, EFERT, HBL, POL, PSO, PPL, BAFL, EPCL, and INDU.

“Overall, the review is expected to be neutral for the market”, Tahir Abbas, senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023