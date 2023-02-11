AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Business & Finance

Tax officials asked to update personal profiles

Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Feb, 2023 07:14am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all tax officials to update their personal profiles under the human resource information system (HRIS).

In this regard, the FBR issued instructions to all directors general/ chief commissioners Inland Revenue and chief collectors/ directors general/ collectors Customs on Friday.

According to the FBR’s directive to the field formations, the HRIS data is not being updated by most of the field formations of FBR despite, repeated instructions issued by the Board from time to time.

The competent authority, taking a serious view of the matter, has desired that all Heads of field formations shall ensure updating of HRIS data on a daily basis without fail.

For this purpose, the available IT staff would be trained forthwith by the respective field formations, so as to ensure the sanctioned strength of each office is matched with the budget order and is updated immediately on transfer of any post in or out of the office concerned.

In case of transfer (in/out) or retirement or death or removal/ dismissal or any other penalty, etc., as the case may be, the entry thereof should be made in HMS system on the same day, so as to ensure that working strength in each cadre shown in HRIS data is updated on a daily basis.

