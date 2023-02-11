Disqualification in Toshakhana case: Interim bail of IK, others extended till 27th

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others till February 27 in a case filed against them after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, while hearing the case, extended the PTI chief’s interim bail. The court also approved Khan’s application seeking exemption from personal appearance before it on medical grounds.

PTI chairman’s counsel Babar Awan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and complainant Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Awan filed an application before the court seeking a one-day exemption from personal appearance before the court on a medical basis.

The judge asked Awan if you have mentioned in the application that Khan will recover within 20 to 25 days. To this, Awan said that he attached the medical report of his client. Doctors had barred Khan from travelling until he recovers, he said.

Ranjha said the PTI chief was always talking about justice but he did not even join the investigation in the case against him. “I do not think the plaster on Imran Khan’s leg would be removed in the next six months,” he said. He requested the court to send the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) team to Lahore for a medical examination of Khan. The PTI chief was taking part in all other activities but was unable to appear before the court, he said.

Khan’s counsel Awan replied in the same fashion as he took aim at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif while referring to his platelets’ reports. Khan is not roaming at coffee shops or burger shops at Mayfair, he said.

Awan said his client was ready to attend the hearing through a video link. The court, after hearing the arguments of both parties, extended Khan’s interim bail till February 27 and directed Khan to submit his written reply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023