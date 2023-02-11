Allegation against Zardari: Rashid seeks post-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: The head of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Friday, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking post-arrest bail in the case related to his allegations against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of plotting the assassination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Sheikh moved the IHC through his counsel Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan advocate and cited the state as respondent. He prayed to the court that this petition may kindly be allowed and the petitioner be released on post-arrest bail till the final disposal of case on merits.

He stated in the petition during the present campaign of political victimisation, the petitioner was maliciously issued a notice under section 160 CrPC after having procured a frivolous application from a dummy complainant.

He added that the petitioner sent reply of notice to the SHO through his counsel but he refused to receive the same. He further said that the petitioner having observed the malicious intent of police and the government, filed a petition before the IHC on 01.02.2023 when the same was taken up for hearing on an urgent basis and the court was pleased to issue notice to the IG and other police officials to appear before the High Court on 06.02.2023 while in the meanwhile operation of impugned notice was suspended.

The petitioner said that after having learnt about the said order, the police under the orders of political high ups while acting in violation of the order of the IHC had launched a crackdown upon the house of the petitioner without warrant and without associating the local police and forcibly entered into the house.

He continued that thereafter, a campaign of registration of multiple frivolous cases against the petitioner was initiated in order to politically victimise him. He said that from the contents of FIR neither any cognisable offence is made out nor the offence under section 120B, 1534 and 505 PPC are attracted.

Sheikh adopted the stance that the allegations of a conspiracy to assassinate Imran Khan has been repeatedly levelled by ex-prime minister Imran Khan himself and against the said statement only a legal notice for defamation has been issued by Asif Ali Zardari to sue him in civil court of law, whereas, the petitioner in his TV interview has referred the statement of Imran Khan regarding the said conspiracy but against him, the instant false case has been illegally got registered

He argued that Zardari against whom the statement has been allegedly made, neither complainant nor witness of the case, whereas, a third person having no locus standi or valid authority, has lodged the instant FIR.

