Feb 11, 2023
Planning Ministry, PITB sign MoU to implement IPAS

Naveed Butt Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the Intelligent Project Automation System (IPAS) solution for the Planning Ministry.

The MoU was signed by the Planning Ministry Secretary, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, and PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Friday at the secretariat of the Ministry of Planning. The event was attended by the officials of the Planning Ministry and the PITB.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Shah said that the MoU will improve workflow and enhance productivity, reduce operational risks, and improve government businesses in the internal processes by implementing IPAS which ultimately will establish efficiency and transparency.

“This is a landmark and much needed initiative which will not only ease the work of officials but also cost-effective,” said Shah, while appreciating the PITB for collaborating with the Planning Ministry.

“The prime objective is to promote a paperless environment in office and the use of the latest technology,” he remarked. Shah further added that the entire world has transformed into a digital system and there is a dire need of hour to use the latest technology in the ministry.

During the signing ceremony, the chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing about the project and its implementation phase.

Under the MoU, the entire record of the Planning Ministry which includes Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Central Development Working Party (CWDP) will be automated through IPAS.

The chairman PITB said that the system will eliminate labour-intensive components and will not only maintain an accurate electronic repository of information but will also comprise up-to-date records.

The IPAS also includes AS-IS analysis, requirement gathering, communication and coordination, business process improvement/re-engineering, IPAS development/customization, trainings, on-site implementation etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou PSDP PITB Ministry of Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah Faisal Yousaf

