AVN 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-3.09%)
BAFL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
DFML 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.16%)
DGKC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-4.39%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
MLCF 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.55%)
NETSOL 84.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.38%)
OGDC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.16 (-5.75%)
PAEL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.84%)
PRL 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.2%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.11%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.28%)
TELE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.25%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.86%)
TRG 120.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.46%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,723 Decreased By -743.4 (-1.75%)
KSE30 15,669 Decreased By -352.5 (-2.2%)
Ukraine reports ‘massive’ Russian attacks

AFP Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:22pm
KYIV: Ukraine said Russia launched “massive” missile and drone attacks on Friday, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky visited some European countries to push for long-range weapons.

On Friday morning, “the enemy struck cities and critical infrastructure facilities,” the air force said, adding that seven Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones were launched from the Sea of Azov and six Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

The air force said it had shot down five drones and five Kalibr missiles.

Russia also carried out a “massive” attack with “up to 35 anti-aircraft guided missiles” targeting the Kharkiv region in the east and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, it said.

In Kharkiv, “critical and infrastructure facilities were targeted” resulting in fires that were “quickly” put out, governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

He said nobody was injured but some parts of the city were without power.

“Energy and industrial infrastructure” suffered damaged in Zaporizhzhia, leaving sections of the city without electricity, local official Anatoly Kurtev said.

Kurtev said 17 strikes were recorded over the course of an hour, “the largest number” since Russia invaded nearly one year ago.

Russia says protection structures at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant near completion: TASS

Ukraine’s energy operator Ukrenergo, said “several high voltage facilities” were affected in the eastern, western and southern regions of Ukraine, leading to power outages in some areas.

Russia also targeted “power plants and transmission system facilities,” Ukrenergo said, adding that emergency power cuts have been put into place.

