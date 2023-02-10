ISPR rejects ‘baseless’ reports of COAS’ visit to US

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday rubbished reports which claimed that Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir is leaving for the United States upon conclusion of his visit to the United Kingdom, terming these as “baseless speculations.”

“There have been baseless speculations on social media that the COAS is visiting USA. It is categorically stated that COAS is on an official visit to UK from 5th to 10th February in connection with 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference,” the ISPR said.

It stated that the conference is a bi-annual event for military-to-military cooperation between the two countries. “Senior Pakistan military leadership has been participating in the event since 2016,” it added. Last week, the army chief left for the UK on a five-day official visit from February 5-10 at the invitation of the British government to attend a conference at Wilton Park, an executive agency created by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to foster open dialogue between governments.

