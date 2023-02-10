AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
Feb 10, 2023
Pakistan

CERB holds workshop on gender equality in Multan

Press Release Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
MULTAN: MG Apparel and the Pakistan Business Council’s Centre of Excellence for Responsible Business (CERB) organised a two-day workshop on SDG 5: Gender Equality in Multan.

“As businessmen it is our responsibility to create employment opportunities for the women of South Punjab. There is a lot of hardship here, and it is important that their presence is felt, at home and at work,” said Anees Khwaja, CEO, MG Apparel.

The workshop focused on best practices on building gender strategies, emphasizing the importance of setting targets to ensure the recruitment and retention of women. Through interactive panel discussions with representatives from other leading organisations, participants discussed business practices on addressing gender progression and building pipelines.

Over the two days, participants were taken through sessions focused on building a gender strategy, inclusive leadership and delved deep into discussions about the structural barriers that hold women back in the workplace. The CERB led the workshop and identified a path forward to the participants to apply gender equity in their business strategy.

