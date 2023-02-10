AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Wall St dips as Alphabet extends fall

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
NEW YORK: US stock indexes turned lower by early afternoon on Thursday as Alphabet shares extended declines to another session, overshadowing gains in Disney after strong earnings.

Wall Street’s three main indexes opened higher after data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 last week, above a forecast of 190,000 claims.

The data tentatively eased concerns about the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path after a strong January employment report rattled markets last week.

Weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes, Alphabet Inc extended losses from the previous session to fall 5.6%. The S&P 500 communication services sector sank 2.6%, while Alphabet shares eyed their worst weekly performance since November.

The Google parent’s new chatbot shared inaccurate information on Wednesday, feeding worries that it is losing ground to rival Microsoft Corp. Meanwhile, Disney Co gained 1.6%, highest since late August, after beating earnings estimates and announcing job cuts, encouraging activist investor Nelson Peltz to terminate his quest for a board seat.

“Wall Street wants to see companies taking action and reducing costs and expenses. That’s the name of the game right now. Not great for employees, but certainly good for shareholders,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

At 12:53 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 73.56 points, or 0.22%, at 33,875.45, the S&P 500 was down 10.01 points, or 0.24%, at 4,107.85, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 29.41 points, or 0.25%, at 11,881.11.ows.

