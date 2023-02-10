AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Strategie Grains enhances EU wheat crop forecast again

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

PARIS: Consultancy Strategie Grains for a second month in a row raised its forecast of European Union soft wheat production this year, citing good growing conditions so far.

The French firm now expects EU soft wheat output of 129.7 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season, up from a forecast of 129.3 million in January and an initial outlook of 128.7 million in December, it said in a cereal report.

That would be more than 3% higher than 2022/23 production it estimated at 125.6 million tonnes. Field conditions were becoming dry in France and Spain, though it was too early to reduce yield expectations, Strategie Grains said.

The anticipated rise in harvest production could contribute to a sharp increase in EU wheat supplies next season, it said. Export competition this season could leave the EU with relatively large stocks before the next harvest comes in, the consultancy said.

It cut its forecast of EU soft wheat exports in 2022/23 by 1.7 million tonnes to 30.1 million, though it increased its outlook for 2023/24 exports by 0.4 million tonnes to 30.6 million.

“We anticipate that European grains overall will face fierce competition from Russia and Australia on export markets through the remainder of the campaign, whilst imported Ukrainian wheat and maize continues to arrive in Europe,” Strategie Grains said.

For maize, it trimmed its 2023/24 production outlook to 63.4 million from 63.8 million tonnes, reiterating that yields should recover from last year’s drought-hit levels but that the planted area should stay relatively low.

For barley, it kept its forecast unchanged for the next harvest at 52.3 million tonnes, nearly 2% above 2022/23 production.

Wheat Grains wheat crop wheat rates

Comments

1000 characters

Strategie Grains enhances EU wheat crop forecast again

Only judiciary can ensure supremacy of Constitution: IK

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Forex reserves fall below $3bn on debt repayments

Suspension of resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA Speaker says his office yet to get LHC order

SC sees elections as panacea for political turmoil

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories