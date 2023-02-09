AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
PTI decides to keep election candidates away from ‘jail bharo’ movement

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided that its candidates participating in the by-elections on the party ticket would not take part in the “jail bharo” (volunteer arrest) movement.

As per the sources, during a party meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran, it was told that the PTI candidates participating in the elections would only focus on their campaigns and not take part in the movement; in this connection, they have been informed about the decision and asked to focus on their election campaigns. It was also decided that when the time comes, the party workers, including central and provincial party leaders, would voluntarily surrender before the authority.

Moreover, a delegation of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, met PTI Chairman Imran Khan here on Wednesday and announced its support for the “jail bharo” movement.

On this occasion, the two parties’ leaders held a detailed discussion on important issues related to the country’s political situation.

