AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HSFO steadies; Fujairah stocks at 34-week lows

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The market for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) steadied on Wednesday, having softened in recent sessions, while landed stocks at the Fujairah trading hub fell to 34-week lows.

The cash differential for 180-cst HSFO rebounded after slumping to eight-month lows this week, rising to a discount of $3.58 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, while 380-cst HSFO rose slightly to a premium of 25 cents a tonne.

Meanwhile, premiums for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) held in a tight range of $20 to $25 a tonne in recent sessions, with recent trades and spot demand having kept the market supported.

Kuwait’s Al Zour this week sold another 120,000 tonne 0.5% VLSFO cargo for loading Feb. 24-25 via tender, trade sources said. The cargo was awarded to Japanese trading house Marubeni and sold between parity and a slight premium to 0.5% VLSFO Singapore quotes, the sources added.

Residual fuel oil stocks at Fujairah slipped 12% to 8.53 million barrels (1.34 million tonnes) in the week ended Feb. 6, according to Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday against a backdrop of subdued movements in the dollar and while investors await further inventory data for clues on demand trends.

Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenue and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining companies, some with Russian connections, trading and banking sources said.

Oman LNG has agreed to supply China’s Unipec with about 1 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for four years, starting 2025, state news agency ONA said.

Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp on Wednesday said it has agreed to conduct a joint study of potentially producing clean ammonia with South Korea’s Lotte Chemical Corp and German energy group RWE in the US state of Texas.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market HSFO market

Comments

1000 characters

HSFO steadies; Fujairah stocks at 34-week lows

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

PM gets seven more special assistants

Read more stories