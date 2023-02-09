Dar meets senior officers at FBR headquarters

AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited the headquarters of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday and met senior officers of the board.

During the meeting, the minister appreciated the services of Member (Administration) Dr Faiz Illahi Memon, who is going to superannuate on 15th of the ongoing month. He commended the contribution of the member in improving the infrastructure of FBR and for ably managing the human resource.

During the occasion, the minister also gave an honorary shield to the Member and expressed optimism that he will continue to work for the betterment of the country in the light of his rich experience. The minister wished the Member good luck in his future endeavors.

