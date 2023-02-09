Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (February 08, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 276.00
Open Offer Rs 279.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 9
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.81
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 9
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
365.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 9
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 9
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 9
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 9
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
67
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 9
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
423.36
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 9
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 9
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.39
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 9
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
57.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
64,461,125
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 9
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
22,259,031
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 9
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
15,889,192
▼ 0.00
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 9
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
13,157,316
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 9
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
11,849,779
▼ 0.00
|
Ghani Glo Hol / Feb 9
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
10,987,823
▼ 0.00
|
Habib Bank / Feb 9
Habib Bank Limited(HBL)
|
8,611,564
▼ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Feb 9
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
8,431,550
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Feb 9
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
8,311,046
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 9
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
7,891,245
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 8
|
275.30
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 8
|
273.30
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 8
|
131.36
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 8
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 8
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Feb 8
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 8
|
4.55
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 8
|
4117.86
|
India Sensex / Feb 8
|
60663.79
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 8
|
27606.46
|
Nasdaq / Feb 8
|
11910.52
|
Hang Seng / Feb 8
|
21283.52
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 8
|
7885.17
|
Dow Jones / Feb 8
|
33949.01
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 8
|
15412.05
|
France CAC40 / Feb 8
|
7119.83
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 8
|
78.47
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 8
|
22235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 8
|
169753
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 8
|
1875.49
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 8
|
85.37
