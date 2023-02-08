AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Elon Musk to unveil Tesla’s ‘Master Plan 3’ at first investor day

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 07:07pm
Follow us

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk will reveal the third part of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s “Master Plan” when the company holds its first investor day on March 1.

Musk’s Master Plans lay out a path for Tesla to hit specific targets that he sets for the world’s most valuable automaker.

“Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Early 2022 saw the EV maker start production at two new factories in Austin, Texas, and Berlin, Germany, to ramp up production, but it ran into logistical and demand snags towards the tail end of the year.

He had said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August that the third part of his Master Plan was “going to fundamentally be about scaling” - with regards to both car production and the supply chain that supports it.

Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after US relaxes tax credit terms

At the upcoming investor day to be held at its gigafactory in Texas, Tesla is set to discuss expansion plans, capital allocation and its third-generation platform for cars, which is expected to lower production costs.

In the second part of his Master Plan, Musk said he wanted to expand the EV product line to address all major segments and develop self-driving capability that is 10 times safer than human driving.

The plan also said Tesla would create solar roofs tied to battery storage and enable cars to earn owners money when not in use.

Elon Musk electric vehicles Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk to unveil Tesla’s ‘Master Plan 3’ at first investor day

Rupee up 1.08%, settles at 273.33 against US dollar

OGRA calls for action against hoarders of petrol, diesel in Punjab

KSE-100 increases 0.48% owing to hopes of breakthrough in talks with IMF

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

PM Shehbaz forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

Islamabad court approves Sheikh Rashid's transitory remand in Murree case

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

Read more stories