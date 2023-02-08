AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf nations to remain major oil suppliers to India for a ‘long time’, minister says

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 03:06pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has diversified its sources of energy imports but will continue to buy most of its oil from the Middle East for a long time, the South Asian country’s oil minister said on Wednesday.

“I continue to maintain that the Gulf, countries of the gulf, will continue to be major suppliers and account for a large percentage of our imports for a long time to come,” Puri told reporters at India Energy Week.

He also said India will consider buying oil from Iran and Venezuela if sanctions are lifted and would continue purchases from Russia if prices “continue to be good”.

OPEC secretary general invites India to take part in next OPEC+ meeting

India has diversified its sources of oil imports to 39 countries from 27 two years ago, he said.

Rising purchases of Russian oil have reduced the share of supplies of India’s crude imports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to the lowest in more than a decade.

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais has invited India to be a part of the next OPEC+ meeting, Puri added.

OPEC Iran Russian oil Russian Ukraine Hardeep Singh Puri OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais india minister

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf nations to remain major oil suppliers to India for a ‘long time’, minister says

PL on POL products target: IMF-govt talks hamstrung by disconnect

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

Sri Lanka bankruptcy to last until 2026: president

12 TTP terrorists killed in KPK’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Read more stories