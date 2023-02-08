AVN 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.99%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
EPCL 47.11 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.84%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
FFL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.05%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.38%)
MLCF 21.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.75%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.76%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.58%)
PRL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.34%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
TPLP 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 121.41 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.39%)
UNITY 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.18%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -98 (-0.64%)
KSE100 41,646 Increased By 123 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,712 Increased By 48.6 (0.31%)
OPEC secretary general invites India to take part in next OPEC+ meeting

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 01:42pm
BENGALURU: OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has invited India to be a part of the next OPEC+ meeting, the country’s oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the India energy week conference.

