OPEC secretary general invites India to take part in next OPEC+ meeting

BENGALURU: OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has invited India to be a part of the next OPEC+ meeting, the country’s oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the India energy week conference.
|Stock
|Price
|
S.G.Power / Feb 8
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
6.90
▲ 1.00 (16.95%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Feb 8
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
4.65
▲ 0.65 (16.25%)
|
Premier Insurance / Feb 8
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
7.71
▲ 1.00 (14.90%)
|
Ghani Chemical Ind. (B) / Feb 8
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited. (B)(GCILB)
|
6.74
▲ 0.87 (14.82%)
|
Popular Islamic / Feb 8
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
8.40
▲ 0.90 (12.00%)
|
Gammon Pak / Feb 8
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
6.45
▲ 0.65 (11.21%)
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Feb 8
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
11.33
▲ 1.00 (9.68%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 8
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
12.09
▲ 0.99 (8.92%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Feb 8
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
13
▲ 0.98 (8.15%)
|
Bhanero Textile / Feb 8
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited(BHAT)
|
1096.61
▲ 76.51 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Data Textile / Feb 8
Data Textiles Limited(DATM)
|
4.91
▲ -0.88 (-15.20%)
|
Universal Ins. / Feb 8
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
3.40
▲ -0.40 (-10.53%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Feb 8
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
1.68
▲ -0.18 (-9.68%)
|
HBL Growth Fund / Feb 8
HBL Growth Fund(HGFA)
|
4.75
▲ -0.50 (-9.52%)
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Feb 8
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
9
▲ -0.78 (-7.98%)
|
Land Mark Spinning / Feb 8
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
11.60
▲ -1.00 (-7.94%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Feb 8
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
2.66
▲ -0.22 (-7.64%)
|
Jahangir Sidd(Pref) / Feb 8
Jahangir Sidd(Pref)(JSCLPSA)
|
7
▲ -0.57 (-7.53%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Feb 8
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
128.58
▲ -10.42 (-7.50%)
|
Engro Poly(Pref / Feb 8
Engro Poly(Pref)(EPCLPS)
|
12.49
▲ -1.01 (-7.48%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 8
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
56,145,283
▼ 0.09
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 8
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
31,774,289
▲ -1.72
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 8
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
19,587,061
▲ -0.80
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 8
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
16,127,166
▲ -0.32
|
Sui North Gas / Feb 8
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
14,255,656
▲ -0.55
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 8
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
11,950,661
▼ 1.17
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 8
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
11,070,461
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 8
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
9,313,459
▼ 2.01
|
Habib Bank / Feb 8
Habib Bank Limited(HBL)
|
8,175,854
▼ 1.24
|
Ghani Glo Hol / Feb 8
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
7,581,689
▼ 0.57
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 8
|
272.17
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 8
|
271.42
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 8
|
131.22
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 8
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 8
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Feb 8
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 7
|
4.56
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 7
|
4164
|
Nasdaq / Feb 7
|
12113.79
|
Dow Jones / Feb 7
|
34156.69
|
India Sensex / Feb 8
|
60376.17
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 8
|
27606.46
|
Hang Seng / Feb 8
|
21283.52
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 8
|
7910.31
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 8
|
15420.95
|
France CAC40 / Feb 8
|
7164.13
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 7
|
22235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 7
|
171468
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 8
|
77.32
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 8
|
1872.36
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 8
|
84.94
