AVN 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.99%)
BAFL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.11 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.84%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
FFL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.15%)
HUBC 67.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.38%)
MLCF 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.75%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.76%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.58%)
PRL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.43%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
TPLP 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 121.34 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.33%)
UNITY 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,163 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -98 (-0.64%)
KSE100 41,646 Increased By 123 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,712 Increased By 48.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky due to visit UK on Wednesday

AFP Published 08 Feb, 2023 02:50pm
Follow us

LONDON: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will on Wednesday make his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of his country, Britain said, announcing that it would offer fighter jet training to Ukrainian troops.

Zelensky will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address parliament, Sunak’s office said, adding that the UK was planning “to train fighter jet pilots and marines” from the Ukrainian armed forces.

“The leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to UK support for Ukraine, starting with an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter Russia’s spring offensive, and reinforced by long-term support,” said a statement issued by Sunak’s office.

Brussels on tenterhooks for long-awaited Zelensky visit

“The prime minister will offer to bolster the UK’s training offer for Ukrainian troops, including expanding it to fighter jet pilots to ensure Ukraine can defend its skies well into the future,” it added.

A current programme had already trained 10,000 Ukrainian troops “to battle readiness” over the past six months and would train a further 20,000 this year.

The newly announced training offer would “ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future”, the statement added.

Sunak will also “offer to begin an immediate training programme for marines”, it said.

Volodymyr Zelensky Russian Ukraine Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky due to visit UK on Wednesday

PL on POL products target: IMF-govt talks hamstrung by disconnect

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

Children pulled from rubble as Turkiye -Syria quake toll tops 9,500

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Sri Lanka bankruptcy to last until 2026: president

12 TTP terrorists killed in KPK’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Read more stories