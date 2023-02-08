AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

ISLAMABAD: A meeting was held with Erik Berglof, Chief Economist, Asian Infrastructure Bank (AIIB) here. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha and Senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Erik Berglof and shared the current economic outlook of the country and further apprised the economic policies and reforms of the government for sustainable economic development and social uplift of the poor segment of society.

He informed that despite economic challenges, the government is determined to set the things in right direction and put the economy on a positive trajectory. The Finance Minister also apprised the delegation about the economic losses due to the devastated floods in Pakistan and rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood affected areas.

Pakistan has received $500m from AIIB: Dar

Erik Berglof, Chief Economist, AIIB appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for social uplift of the masses. He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and in Pakistan discussed future cooperation in development projects especially eco-friendly and climate resilience. In conclusion, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude to Erik Berglof, Chief Economist AIIB for his support to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023