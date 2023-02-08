AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB bans Asif Afridi under anti-corruption code

AFP Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned spinning all-rounder Asif Afridi from all cricket for a period of two years on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to two violations of the board’s anti-corruption code.

“Afridi has been handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of a second clause,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Afridi was initially suspended in September last year over failing to report an approach “to engage in corrupt conduct” during the National Twenty20 tournament.

While announcing the decision, the PCB said it considered Afridi’s request to consider his case compassionately. He claimed he had unintentionally breached the code.

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Asif Afridi PCB anti corruption code

Comments

1000 characters

PCB bans Asif Afridi under anti-corruption code

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

LCCI says wants ‘charter of economy’, not elections

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Rs650bn collection likely: 1pc hike in ST thru ordinance on the cards

Read more stories