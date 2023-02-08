PCB bans Asif Afridi under anti-corruption code

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned spinning all-rounder Asif Afridi from all cricket for a period of two years on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to two violations of the board’s anti-corruption code.

“Afridi has been handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of a second clause,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Afridi was initially suspended in September last year over failing to report an approach “to engage in corrupt conduct” during the National Twenty20 tournament.

While announcing the decision, the PCB said it considered Afridi’s request to consider his case compassionately. He claimed he had unintentionally breached the code.