Domino’s becomes official food partner of Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: Domino’s Pakistan has announced its partnership with Quetta Gladiators for PSL Season 8. The renowned pizza brand will now serve as the official food partner for the Gladiators throughout the season.

The partnership was made official during a memorandum signing ceremony that featured top people from either parties, including CEO Domino’s Pakistan Faisal Munshi, COO Saad Khanand CMO Raafay Haideralong with Owner Quetta Gladiators Nadeem Omar. He was accompanied by Director Quetta Gladiators Hasan Omar and the skipper of the side Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“We are excited for this partnership and to become a part of Quetta Gladiator’s legacy”, said Faisal Munshi during the event. “We believe Domino’s Pakistan together with Quetta Gladiators will offer unprecedented excitement for the cricketing fans of Pakistan”, he added.

