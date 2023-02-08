AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NBP president’s slot: Name proposed by FD not approved by Cabinet

Zaheer Abbasi Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet did not approve the candidate proposed by the Finance Division for appointment of the president of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and directed to re-advertise to fill the post.

Sources said the Finance Division after the approval of the finance minister moved a summary to the federal cabinet seeking the appointment of the president NBP. The cabinet was informed that the president NBP is appointed by the federal government in consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a term of three years, as provided under the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974.

The position of the president NBP was advertised in the national newspapers on February 13, 2022 and a corrigendum was published on February 15, 2022.

In response to the advertisement, 120 applications were received which were scrutinised by a short-listing committee headed by the finance secretary as notified vide the Finance Division’s order dated September 23, 2021. The list of shortlisted candidates along with their CVs was shared with the SBP.

The meeting was informed that the selection committee held its meeting for interviewing the 17 candidates initially cleared by the SBP on 9th November 2022. Out of 17 candidates, 16 candidates appeared for the interview with five in person and 11 through Zoom. The selection committee interviewed the candidates and assessed them on the basis of their professional knowledge and expertise, leadership qualities and communication skills and aptitude for the job and unanimously recommended three candidates – Adnan Alay Agha, Imran Sarwar and Javed Kureshi – for appointment against the position of the NBP president.

Accordingly, the Finance Division proposes that Adnan Aly Agha may be appointed as president/CEO NBP for a period of three years in subject to final fit and proper test clearance by the SBP. The Finance Division sought approval of the Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Finance Division SBP Federal Cabinet NBP National Bank of Pakistan NBP president Appointment of president NBP

Comments

1000 characters

NBP president’s slot: Name proposed by FD not approved by Cabinet

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

LCCI says wants ‘charter of economy’, not elections

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Rs650bn collection likely: 1pc hike in ST thru ordinance on the cards

Read more stories