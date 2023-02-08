Lands of Hirjina Salt Works: SMAP seeks CM’s intervention against illegal occupation

KARACHI: Chairman of the Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) Ismail Suttar while expressing deep concern over the recent incidents of property seizure happening in Sindh, has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to the illegal occupation of Hirjina Salt Works lands, and said that the land mafia has crossed all limits and is now attacking industries at will.

Ismail Suttar requested Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah the protection should be provided to industries established within interior Sindh.

“Hirjina Salt & Chemicals (Pak) (Pvt) Ltd was established in 1952, provided employment to hundreds of workers in the rural area of Sindh, and has taken care of livelihood of their families for decades,” he said, adding that since its inception the company has carried out its business transactions legally and has registered with SECP for transparent dealings.

Unfortunately, the land mafia has stood against them in confiscating their properties which has put their business at risk of cessation.

Ismail pointed out that the company was currently encountering frequent visits from individuals who claim to be from the local government, and were advocating an influential business tycoon to fulfil the stated demands.

The workers and local people showed their solidarity with company and protested against the perpetrators by blocking the main entrance and highway, however it was soon unblocked by the company to avoid any retaliation and look forward to law and justice to deal with the situation.

“Hirjina Salt & Chemicals (Pak) (Pvt) Ltd has already filed a petition in the High Court, but the closure of the factory for five days has caused massive delay in daily operations and significant loss to the company,” he said.

“SMAP stands in solidarity with Hirjina Salt & Chemicals, and urged the concerned authorities to take immediate action to resolve this issue and provide protection to the salt works. This incident was a clear violation of the rights of salt producers, and we will not tolerate such actions.”

Ismail Suttar requested the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to take strict actions against the offenders if these illegal attempts are not stopped. He assured that SMAP will take every legal step against such elements of the society to safeguard the rights of salt producers in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023