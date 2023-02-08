foodpanda collaborates with DLS for licences of riders

KARACHI: foodpanda has collaborated with Driving Licence Sindh (DLS) to renew the licences of its delivery riders and employees in Karachi. In addition to renewals, temporary learner’s licences were also issued.

During the two-day session, more than 800 licences were renewed including the issuance of learner’s licence. Last year, the delivery service conducted a similar initiative in Lahore with support from Punjab’s City Traffic Police, and aims to repeat the programme in other cities, as well.

Speaking about the collaboration, CEO foodpanda, Muntaqa Paracha said foodpanda provides riders and employees opportunities to earn sustainable livelihoods and believed in prioritising their safety and supporting them to follow the laws of traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Driving Licence Authority Sindh M Ayoub Soomro said DLS is extremely happy to collaborate with foodpanda for renewal and issuance of learners’ licenses. The partnership is a reflection of our commitment to facilitate foodpanda riders & employees. This initiative aims to make life easier for riders and employees, he added.

