AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US trade deficit widens in 2022 to record on strong imports

AFP Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 08:37pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The US trade gap widened to a record in 2022, though expanding less than expected in December, government data said Tuesday, capping off the year on robust imports and strong spending.

The overall trade gap grew $103.0 billion from 2021 to $948.1 billion last year, showed Commerce Department data, on a surge in goods imports ranging from crude oil to consumer items including pharmaceuticals and household products.

This marks the biggest deficit according to government data dating back to 1960.

US trade deficit narrows to smallest since late 2020

Analysts note that trade has been a swing factor in GDP growth over the last year, bogging it down in the early months of 2022 but providing a boost later on.

In December, the trade deficit expanded $6.4 billion to $67.4 billion, said the Commerce Department.

US imports rose $4.2 billion from November to December, hitting $317.6 billion on greater spending on consumer goods such as cell phones and other household goods as well as automotive vehicles.

Exports slipped $2.2 billion to $250.2 billion in December, dragged by a fall in goods exports such as industrial supplies and materials.

The latest figures come as households shift more spending to services instead of goods, with consumers grappling with persistently high inflation.

The deficit with China widened by $29.4 billion to $382.9 billion in 2022.

But the past year also marked the first time since 2019 that the United States imported more goods from the European Union than China.

Analysts believe this was affected by Beijing's strict virus controls and coronavirus outbreaks, which hit its economy last year, and an uptick in commercial activity elsewhere as countries bounced back from the pandemic.

Reduced demand

"Net trade has been a significant swing factor in headline GDP growth over the past year," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics in a recent note.

"It depressed growth in the first quarter of 2022 as an inventory-rebuilding frenzy by wholesalers and retailers led to a surge in imports," he said.

Trade provided a boost in the subsequent quarters as the surge unwound, but he added that similarly large swings in 2023 "are unlikely."

Matthew Martin of Oxford Economics added that the economy displayed solid growth in the fourth quarter.

But "underlying data points to softening activity, particularly for the world's major trade routes which have seen reduced demand from retailers and consumers," he warned.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist of High Frequency Economics said that trade flows have also "slowed recently on a shift in demand for services from goods and weaker global growth."

"But better growth prospects in the US and abroad could provide support over coming months," she said.

trade deficit US trade deficit

Comments

1000 characters

US trade deficit widens in 2022 to record on strong imports

Rupee falls 0.35%, settles at 276.28 against US dollar

Government postpones All Parties Conference again as PM will be in Turkiye

KSE-100 rises 0.81% on optimism over resolution of gas sector circular debt

Up to $5mn smuggled into Afghanistan from Pakistan daily: report

PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

Debt reprofiling viable option for Pakistan under IMF watch: report

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition

Former president Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi: ISPR

IMF should work with Pakistan to protect the deprived: Human Rights Watch

Read more stories