Iran reveals an underground air force base

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:27pm
Photo: Reuters
DUBAI: Iran on Tuesday revealed an underground air force base, called “Eagle 44” and the first of its kind large enough to house fighter jets, the official IRNA news agency said.

The “Eagle 44” base is capable of storing and operating fighter jets and drones, IRNA said. The report did not elaborate on the location of the base.

IRNA said it was one of the country’s most important air force bases, built deep underground, housing fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

In May, Iran’s army gave details about another underground base, which houses drones, as the country seeks to protect military assets from potential air strikes by regional arch foe Israel.

Iran slams UN nuclear watchdog chief after centrifuge report

“Any attack on Iran from our enemies, including Israel, will see a response from our many air force bases including Eagle 44,” Iran’s armed forces’ Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri told state TV.

Mian M N Shaite Feb 07, 2023 06:43pm
Well, all aircraft are vulnerable once airborne. The Israelis and US have one of the most advanced satellite surveillance systems that will detect any launches and will probably shoot down objects as they exit Iranian airspace.
