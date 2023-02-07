AVN 68.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.06%)
BAFL 31.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
DGKC 41.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
EPCL 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.58%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 88.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.73%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 82.45 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.87%)
PRL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.2%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.09%)
TELE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
TRG 119.75 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (4.12%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.62%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,645 Increased By 454.1 (1.1%)
KSE30 15,700 Increased By 205.9 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Disney+ in Hong Kong drops ‘Simpsons’ episode with ‘forced labour’ mention

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2023 03:32pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

HONG KONG: An episode of ‘The Simpsons’ that refers to “forced labour camps” in China is nowhere to be found on the Disney+ streaming service in Hong Kong amid growing censorship concerns in the city.

Hong Kong once boasted significant artistic and cultural freedoms compared to mainland China, but authorities have clamped down on dissent following democracy protests in 2019, including stepping up film censorship.

Episode 2 of the US animated hit’s 34th season included the line: “Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labour camps where children make smartphones and romance.”

Disney seeks old magic in return of ex-CEO

‘One Angry Lisa’, which first aired last October, could not be accessed on Disney+ using a Hong Kong connection but is available elsewhere, AFP confirmed.

It is the second time in three years that the streaming service’s Hong Kong version has dropped a Simpsons episode that satirised China.

The previously affected episode showed the Simpsons visiting Beijing’s Tiananmen Square – the site of a deadly 1989 crackdown on democracy protesters – finding a sign there that read: “On this site, in 1989, nothing happened.”

The Hong Kong government and Disney did not immediately provide comment.

In 2021, Hong Kong passed censorship laws forbidding broadcasts that might breach a broad national security law that China imposed on the city.

Censors have since ordered directors to make cuts to their films and refused permission for others to be shown.

While those rules do not cover streaming services, authorities have warned that online platforms are still subject to the national security law, which criminalises the broadly defined crimes of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

In recent years, Hollywood has been accused of bending to China’s censorship regime to tap into its vast consumer base and billion-dollar box office.

A recent United Nations report found allegations of torture and forced labour in the far-western Xinjiang region were credible, accusations Beijing denies.

Rights groups say more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are detained in what the US State Department and others have said amounts to genocide.

In 2020, Disney came under fire for filming the live-action Mulan remake in Xinjiang, with local government agencies thanked in the credits.

China hong kong Disney The Simpsons

Comments

1000 characters

Disney+ in Hong Kong drops ‘Simpsons’ episode with ‘forced labour’ mention

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 500 points

Debt reprofiling viable option for Pakistan under IMF watch: report

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition

IMF should work with Pakistan to protect the deprived: Human Rights Watch

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court defers Imran Khan's indictment

Earthquake rescue work moves slowly as death toll passes 5,000

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

Read more stories