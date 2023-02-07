AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.24%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.25%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 68.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 88.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.34%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.87%)
PRL 13.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 45.31 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.23%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.53%)
TPLP 15.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 116.55 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.34%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 47.3 (1.15%)
BR30 15,278 Increased By 348.6 (2.33%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 419.8 (1.02%)
KSE30 15,685 Increased By 191.1 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippines’ finmin: Govt to step up efforts to curb inflation

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 10:16am
Follow us

MANILA: Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Tuesday the government would intensify efforts to bring inflation within its assumption of 2.5% to 4.5 % for 2023, even as he expects the headline figure to decelerate.

Philippines sells $268mn T-bills at higher yields

Inflation in January blew past expectations to touch a fresh 14-year high on surging food prices, raising the chance of the central bank delivering a bigger interest rate hike to tame prices when it meets this month.

inflation Philippine Benjamin Diokno

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines’ finmin: Govt to step up efforts to curb inflation

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 400 points

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Earthquake kills more than 4,300 in Turkey, Syria

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories