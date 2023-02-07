AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Missing’ lawyer: LHC summons IGP

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over a report submitted by the CCPO Lahore on the recovery of allegedly missing Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn, an adviser to former chief minister Parvez Elahi, and directed the Punjab inspector general of police to appear before the court on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, the CCPO told the court that footages of CCTV cameras installed on 44 private properties on Zahoor Elahi Road had been examined.

However, he said, no information had been retrieved so far leading to the whereabouts of the alleged missing lawyer.

Adam Saeed Rawn, brother of the lawyer, filed a habeas corpus petition alleging that the police abducted Amir and kept him in illegal detention at an undisclosed place.

He said the police picked up his brother on political grounds at the behest of government. He asked the court to direct the police to produce the alleged detainee before the court.

A general house meeting of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) also condemned the alleged disappearance of Advocate Rawn, also a former secretary of the bar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Adam Saeed Rawn Amir Saeed Rawn LHCBA

Comments

1000 characters

‘Missing’ lawyer: LHC summons IGP

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

APC will now be held on 9th

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories