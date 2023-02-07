‘Missing’ lawyer: LHC summons IGP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over a report submitted by the CCPO Lahore on the recovery of allegedly missing Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn, an adviser to former chief minister Parvez Elahi, and directed the Punjab inspector general of police to appear before the court on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, the CCPO told the court that footages of CCTV cameras installed on 44 private properties on Zahoor Elahi Road had been examined.

However, he said, no information had been retrieved so far leading to the whereabouts of the alleged missing lawyer.

Adam Saeed Rawn, brother of the lawyer, filed a habeas corpus petition alleging that the police abducted Amir and kept him in illegal detention at an undisclosed place.

He said the police picked up his brother on political grounds at the behest of government. He asked the court to direct the police to produce the alleged detainee before the court.

A general house meeting of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) also condemned the alleged disappearance of Advocate Rawn, also a former secretary of the bar.

