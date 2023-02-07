LHC allows PTA to block websites with ‘objectionable’ content

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block the websites sharing ‘objection material’ and adjourned the hearing of a petition against uploading copies of the Holy Quran with distorted Arabic text till February 06.

The court passed these orders after the PTA’s counsel sought permission to close all such websites sharing objectionable content and sought a progress report from the PTA.

The counsel also told the court that some websites like “Wikipedia” having objectionable material were not registered in Pakistan. He said Wikipedia had been blocked in the country for the same reasons.

The petitioner Hassan Muawayah alleged that Ahamdi community and other non-Muslims continued to publish and upload copies of Holy Quran with distorted Arabic text and mutilated translation on the internet.

