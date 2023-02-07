AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
SCBPL launches SC Sahar Women’s Account

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2023 07:16am
KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) on Monday launched a special bank account for women named ‘SC Sahar Women’s Account’.

This innovative facility will cater to the evolving needs of the Bank’s female customers and reflects Standard Chartered’s focus on financial inclusion and empowerment of women.

The SC Sahar Women’s Account will enable women to avail services that include but are not limited to, no initial deposit or minimum balance requirement, free debit card and cheque book issuance, with free account statements and bank certificates. This account can be conveniently operated through the Bank’s 24/7 digital banking.

The Account is also offered to Business Customers, along with a ‘waiver’ on installation charges and monthly fee of ‘Straight-to-Bank’ (S2B) payment platform designed for businesses where the user can make payments and track business transactions, even on the move. SC Sahar Women’s Account, is also available in Islamic Banking.

