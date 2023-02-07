AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd #                 30-Jan-23      6-Feb-23                                   6-Feb-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd                        6-Feb-23      8-Feb-23     890% (i)      2-Feb-23
Sui Southern Gas
 Company Ltd                       3-Feb-23     10-Feb-23          NIL                     10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Ltd #               4-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                  10-Jan-23
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd #        7-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                   9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd          8-Feb-23     10-Feb-23     100% (i)      6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Ltd                    9-Feb-23     15-Feb-23          NIL                     15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd #                      7-Feb-23     16-Feb-23                                  16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                    14-Feb-23     16-Feb-23     200% (I)
45% (B)                           10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Ltd                 10-Feb-23     18-Feb-23          NIL                     18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd #                     15-Feb-23     21-Feb-23                                  21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Ltd #                17-Feb-23     24-Feb-23                                  24-Feb-23
Reliance Cotton
 Spinning Mills Ltd. #            19-Feb-23     25-Feb-23                                  25-Feb-23
Shakarganj Ltd                    20-Feb-23     27-Feb-23          NIL                     27-Feb-23
(SBLTFC) Samba
Bank Ltd
Term Finance                      22-Feb-23     28-Feb-23
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                           27-Feb-23    06-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 14-03-2023    20-03-2023      25% (F)    10-03-2023      20-03-2023
Fauji Foods Ltd                  15-03-2023    21-03-2023          NIL                    21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   20-03-2023    24-03-2023          NIL                    24-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     26-03-2023    28-03-2023   31.50% (F)    22-03-2023      28-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd #        21-03-2023    30-03-2023                                 30-03-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

