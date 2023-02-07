Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 06, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 06, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 16.84 17.34
2-Week 16.91 17.41
1-Month 16.99 17.49
3-Month 17.67 17.92
6-Month 17.75 18.00
9-Month 17.80 18.30
1-Year 17.84 18.34
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments