German industrial orders rise by 3.2% in December

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 12:48pm
BERLIN: German industrial orders rose in December, increasing by 3.2% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 2.0% increase for the month, after a upwardly revised drop of 4.4% in November.

The December increase is mainly due to large-scale orders, the statistics office said. Excluding large-scale orders, there was a 0.6% decline for the month. With a few exceptions, new orders fell continuously throughout 2022 and were 10.1% lower in December than in the same month of 2021 in calendar adjusted terms.

New orders in December were slightly above pre-pandemic levels in December 2019, when they rose by 1.2%.

The statistics office publishes a statement with more economic data.

German economy German GDP German industrial activity

