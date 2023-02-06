AVN 66.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.13%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUBC 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 79.26 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (6.42%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.03%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
TRG 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 43.2 (1.07%)
BR30 14,784 Increased By 372.6 (2.59%)
KSE100 40,786 Increased By 314.4 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,323 Increased By 160.7 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ should get ‘due recognition’ for constructive role

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 11:50am
Follow us

BENGALURU: OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday the collective decision to cut output in October was the right move and added that credit should be given to the OPEC+ alliance for its constructive role in supporting global market stability.

“Due recognition should be given for our constructive and positive role in supporting global market stability including to remind ourselves that the G20 and major consumers around the world commended us for our historical actions taken since 2020,” Haitham Al Ghais told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

OPEC+, an alliance that includes members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others including Russia, agreed last year to cut its production target by 2 million barrels a day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023 to support the market.

The October decision initially drew heavy criticism from the United States and other Western countries but market dynamics since then have shown the cuts to be prudent with oil prices hovering near the $85 a barrel from highs of above $100 in 2022.

Oil prices tick up ahead of Fed, OPEC decisions

“We held the JMMC meeting on Feb. 1 where we reviewed everything holistically, from a pure technical perspective, and came to the conclusion that the decision taken collectively in Oct. was the correct decision,” Al Ghais said.

The main message from the OPEC+ panel that met last Wednesday was that the group would stay the course until the end of the agreement in 2023.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday he remained cautious about any increase in production.

“At OPEC+ we are always closely monitoring the market, including demand, as it evolves after China opening up,” Al Ghais said.

“We believe there is great confidence and trust in the OPEC+ group and its decisions where we have proven time and again that we are ready to act immediately and respond to the dynamic nature of the market,” he said.

OPEC+ OPEC Global market oil output

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC+ should get ‘due recognition’ for constructive role

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

At least 245 dead in Syria after Turkey earthquake

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories