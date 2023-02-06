Nation standing in solidarity with Kashmiri people: PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the entire Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.

He said that he had exposed the atrocities and brutalities committed by India against the Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at different world fora.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister stressed upon forging of unity for the national interests by leaving behind all political affiliations. He expressed that the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not far off if they continued this unity on national issues.

During the meeting, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, APHC leaders Mahmood Ahmed Saghir, Altaf Hussain Wani, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Faiz Ahmed Naqshbandi, Syed Yousaf Naseem and Manzoor Ahmed Ilyas were present.