NIM team visits FDA complex

FAISALABAD: The 21-member team of officers under training in 32nd senior management course at National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) complex.

The team headed by Director Staff NIM Ms Nafees Rahim and Programme Officer Nadeem Ahmed Awan was carrying out inland study tour as a part of training course.

FDA Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram and Additional Director General Abid Husain Bhatti welcomed the visiting officers. Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, FDA Directors Asma Mohsin, Junaid Hasan Manj, Suhail Maqsood, Raheel Zafar, Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Deputy Director Admin Shahid Pasha and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The team of under training officers participated in a briefing session. FDA Director General apprised them of the administrative structure of FDA, functions & powers, legal framework, rules and policies, details of Annual budget, source of income, development activities and other services extending by FDA.

He informed about the initiative taken for the uplift of service for providing speedy relief to the applicants. He told that FDA record is being digitalized for ensuring complete transparency and automation in official working is also being introduced for maintaining good governance.

The Director General maintained that the approval and gazette notification of 20 years Faisalabad Master Plan under the supervision of FDA was a big credit of the Authority which would be proved significant mile stone for the advanced and organized Socio-economic development of city with futuristic approach.

Adding he told that 18 residential colonies and 17 commercial markets are under control of FDA while FDA City housing scheme was a great project comprising of 13765 residential units of different categories which is progressing with speed. A state of art sports complex is under completion at FDA City housing scheme at a cost of Rs 487.50 million, he added.

He informed about the process of private housing schemes approval and crackdown against the illegal housing schemes. DG told that special attention had been focused on implementation of building regulations, land use rules, Punjab Development of Cities Act and laws for which enforcement teams had been kept mobilized. Explaining the source of FDA income, he said the special recovery campaign is underway to collect the outstanding dues from the chronic defaulters.

Director Staff NIM Ms Nafees Rahim thanked the Director General for extending best hospitality and giving comprehensive briefing which would be helped to the officers to understand the methodology and mechanism of urban development.

