Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Like other parts of the country, a Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Hyderabad. In this connection a rally led by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro was taken out from Shahbaz Building Hyderabad to Postmaster General’s office to protest against the Indian illegal occupation Jammu and Kashmir and the atrocities of the Indian Army on Kashmiris.

The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners with slogans against human rights violations and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir. They chanted slogans “Kashmir baney ga Pakistan (Kashmir will become Pakistan)”, Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination under the UN resolutions and international community should voice against Indian atrocities.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon talking to the media on this occasion said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmiri brothers would not be left alone under any circumstances. He said that the atrocities committed by the extremist government of India and the occupying Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiris were unacceptable and the United Nations should raise its voice against the serious violations of human rights.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that people of Pakistan were with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian domination in every respect.

He said that India’s real terrible face had been exposed adding that the international community should put pressure on the Indian government to stop its atrocities in Kashmir and Kashmiri people right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Scouts, students, civil society members, government employees and large number of people participated in the rally.

