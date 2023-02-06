AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,039 Increased By 2.3 (0.06%)
BR30 14,421 Increased By 9.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 40,471 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,163 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China economic activity swings back to growth in January

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:57am
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s economic activity swung back to growth in January, official data showed on Tuesday, after a wave of COVID-19 infection passed through the country faster than expected following abandonment of pandemic controls.

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures manufacturing activity, rose to 50.1 from 47.0 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday. Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the PMI to come in at 48.0. The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth.

Non-manufacturing activity, which includes provision of services, the construction industry and catering, for example, surged to 54.4, up from 41.6 in December.

Both indexes had previously shown the economy to be contracting since September.

The data is one of the first NBS indicators of how the economy has managed since the end of China’s zero-COVID regime and during a week-long Lunar New Year that ended on Friday.

Eighty percent of people in China had already been infected with COVID-19 before the festivities began, according to China’s chief epidemiologist, with the wave of disease passing through the population faster than economists had expected and bringing fewer disruptions, too.

Lunar New Year consumption was 12.2% higher than in last year’s holiday period, while holiday trips inside China surged 74%, as people headed out to celebrate for the first time in three years without COVID-19 restrictions. China’s cabinet pledged on Saturday it would promote a recovery in consumption as the major driver of the economy and boost importers. Chinese manufacturers are struggling with cooling external demand.

Chinese exports last month were 9.9% lower than a year earlier.

Factories tried to retain workers over the festive period to make up ground lost to the COVID disruptions of last year. Kevin Whyte, who sources homewares in China for a major Britain-based retailer, told Reuters that his partner factory in China had offered bonuses to workers to shorten their vacations over the New Year period.

The official composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, rose to 52.9 from 42.6 in December.

The private sector Caixin manufacturing PMI, which centres more on small firms and coastal regions, will be published on Feb. 1. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a headline reading of 49.5, up from 49.0 in December.

China PMI China Economy Covid-19 China COVID China’s economic activity

Comments

1000 characters

China economic activity swings back to growth in January

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories