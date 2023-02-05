AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Secy promises to provide ambulance, fire tender to Hyderabad SITE body

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
HYDERABAD: Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department Government of Sindh, has visited Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industries and held detailed meeting with the Business Community, which was attended by Tariq Anwar Khokhar, MD SITE, Shahid Shah, MD SSIC, Junaid Ahmed, Director Industries Mohammad Shahid president SITE Association of Trade and Industries Hyderabad and all leading industrialists of Hyderabad, Kotri, Nooriabad.

They welcomed the Secretary Industries and his team and highlighted various issues of basic infrastructure facilities including roads and drainage and water supply. They also requested him for provision of ambulance and fire tender and more development schemes for SITE Hyderabad. They also requested him for allotment of letters of SITE Hyderabad Phase II.

MD SITE and SSIC assured full support for the redressal of the grievances of the industrialists.

Solangi while addressing the Business Community announced Coordination Committee which would be headed by him and would be consisting upon three Members from Nooriabad, Kotri and Hyderabad Industrial Zone and its monthly meetings would be convened on every month basis wherein all issues of the Business Community would be resolved. Its quarterly meeting would be convened by the Minister, Industries and Commerce.

He further said that Sindh Government is committed to facilitate Business Community while providing basic infrastructure facilities in all Industrial Zones so that businesses activities are economic activities are increased and people of this Province are provided job opportunities and poverty is alleviated.

He announced that Hyderabad Industrial Zone would be provided Ambulance and Fire Tender very soon and Development works would also be included in the next ADP and Federal PSDP.

He also announced that 5 ADP schemes relating to Sindh Small Industries Corporations for provision of drainage water supply and roads of more than Rs.400.00 million have been approved and very soon, tenders would be called.

He also announced that development of roads and drainage for Kotri Industrial Zone of Rs 400.00 has been approved on 1st February with that there will be much improvement in the said zone.

