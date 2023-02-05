AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Feb 05, 2023
ANP holds ‘peace rally’, condemns surge in terrorist attacks

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) took out a peace rally outside the press club here on Saturday, condemning the suicide devastating blast inside a mosque of Peshawar Police Lines and terrorism acts in other parts of the province.

The ANP senior leaders include Mian Iftikhar and Sardar Hussain Babak and others were spearheaded the ‘Aman March’.

A large number of the party workers were gathered outside the press club and raised full-throated slogans against the growing lawlessness and demanding the establishment of peace.

The marchers, including young people, aged and women, were carrying white-flags, banners and placards, shouting slogans in favour of peace and against the rising acts of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

No more bloodshed on Pakhtuns, and we want sustainable peace and stability, the demonstrators said. They added that people have been highly perturbed owing to growing instability, saying that a sense of insecurity and fear have prevailed after the gruesome Peshawar blast and other acts of terrorism over the past few weeks in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Sardar Babak and others while addressing the demonstrators paid rich tribute to the bravery, valour and sacrifices of police and armed forces for resilient and steadfastness against elimination of terrorism and establishment of peace.

They strongly condemned the deadliest suicide attack inside mosque of Peshawar’s Police Lines.

The ANP leaders demanded the perpetrators of this heinous act should be brought to book. They called for adopting a comprehensive strategy to tackle the growing lawlessness and establish peace and stability in the province and rest of the country.

Meanwhile, District Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Bahrullah Khan on Saturday said JI will hold a peace march on February 8 under the leadership of party chief Sirajul Haq in the provincial capital.

Bahrullah Khan talking to the media said that preparations for the march are going on and we are also in touch with traders and other social organizations and invite them to join this peace march.

He said that there is an atmosphere of depression in the entire province over the Police Lines blast. We want the end of terrorism from this land and want peace in this province. People of all schools of thought should join the peace march because the law and order is not only a problem of Jamaat-e-Islami but of the entire nation, so we want to turn this march into a national march.

The protesters expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and demanded the government and authorities concerned to step pragmatic steps to revive durable calm so that everyone should live their life with peace of mind.

terrorist attacks ANP Peshawar mosque blast Peshawar Police Lines

