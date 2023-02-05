AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Alkhidmat holds seminar to mark cancer awareness day

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
KARACHI: Healthcare experts on Saturday warned that tobacco consumption causes cancer mainly to the youth, saying that efforts are needed to stop the gutka and other such addictions. They were speaking at a seminar organized by Alkhidmat Karachi.

As an effort to help spread the understanding about the lethal disease amongst the citizens, Alkhidmat Karachi marked the World Cancer Awareness Day.

The charity organization organized a seminar at the Alkhidmat Hospital in North Nazimabad and a subsequent walk, which was participated by doctors and citizens to help create awareness in the society. Alkhidmat officials, doctors and paramedics, patients and their families attended the event.

Healthcare experts told the seminar that cancer is a curable disease if timely diagnosed and treated. They showed serious concerns over the use of pan, gutkha, and tobacco among youngsters and emphasized the need to dissuade them from such consumption.

They talked about causes of the deadly disease and preventive measures as to how human can protect itself from cancer. They urged the public to seek an immediate medical advice on noticing any symptoms. Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Faraz Alam said that cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body with grave consequences.

