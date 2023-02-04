AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

AFP Published February 4, 2023
BULAWAYO: West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored half-centuries before rain stopped play 51 overs into the first day of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The tourists were 112-0 in the southwestern city of Bulawayo as they sought to extend an unbeaten Test record against the hosts having won seven of the previous 10 and drawn three.

Captain Brathwaite was first to reach 50, thanks to three runs from a drive past mid-off, and also scored two fours in an unbeaten 55 when the weather intervened.

Chanderpaul was also on 55 having scored a second half-century in only a third Test appearance with his eighth four of the match at the Queens Sports Club.

Spinners Wellington Masakadza (0-13) and Brandon Mavuta (0-18) were the most successful of the Zimbabwe bowlers.

Craig Ervine captained Zimbabwe as Sean Williams is injured while star all-rounder Sikandar Raza missed out due to franchise commitments in the United Arab Emirates.

Brief scores

West Indies 112-0 in 51 overs (K. Brathwaite 55 not out, T. Chanderpaul 55 not out)

West Indies vs Zimbabwe

