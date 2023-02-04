BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 3, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- The great fall continues: rupee settles at new all-time low of 276.58 against US dollar
- ECP announces by-election schedule for 31 more NA seats
- PM Shehbaz says IMF giving Pakistan tough time over unlocking loan
- Imran Khan decides against contesting by-elections on 33 NA seats
- Sindh Police registers FIR against Sheikh Rashid over ‘foul language against FM Bilawal’
- Cotton arrival plunges 36% year-on-year
- KSE-100 retreats 0.64% as rupee falls further
- Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at meagre $110mn in January
- Apex committee decides to engage Afghan govt for final action against TTP
- Pakistan’s oil industry on brink of collapse, says OCAC
- Russian oil supply likely by April
- Alluding to PTI, PM asks where Rs417bn spent?
- COAS vows to root out menace of terrorism
- Industry yet to export any amount of sugar
