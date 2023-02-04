BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

The great fall continues: rupee settles at new all-time low of 276.58 against US dollar

ECP announces by-election schedule for 31 more NA seats

PM Shehbaz says IMF giving Pakistan tough time over unlocking loan

Imran Khan decides against contesting by-elections on 33 NA seats

Sindh Police registers FIR against Sheikh Rashid over ‘foul language against FM Bilawal’

Cotton arrival plunges 36% year-on-year

KSE-100 retreats 0.64% as rupee falls further

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at meagre $110mn in January

Apex committee decides to engage Afghan govt for final action against TTP

Pakistan’s oil industry on brink of collapse, says OCAC

Russian oil supply likely by April

Alluding to PTI, PM asks where Rs417bn spent?

COAS vows to root out menace of terrorism

Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

