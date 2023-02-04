AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 3, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 04 Feb, 2023 08:44am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • The great fall continues: rupee settles at new all-time low of 276.58 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • ECP announces by-election schedule for 31 more NA seats

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says IMF giving Pakistan tough time over unlocking loan

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan decides against contesting by-elections on 33 NA seats

Read here for details.

  • Sindh Police registers FIR against Sheikh Rashid over ‘foul language against FM Bilawal’

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival plunges 36% year-on-year

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 retreats 0.64% as rupee falls further

Read here for details.

  • Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at meagre $110mn in January

Read here for details.

  • Apex committee decides to engage Afghan govt for final action against TTP

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s oil industry on brink of collapse, says OCAC

Read here for details.

  • Russian oil supply likely by April

Read here for details.

  • Alluding to PTI, PM asks where Rs417bn spent?

Read here for details.

  • COAS vows to root out menace of terrorism

Read here for details.

  • Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

Read here for details.

